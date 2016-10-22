Trump booed at New York fundraiser, assailed by Obama

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump endured boos at a charity event in New York and a biting attack by President Barack Obama as the Republican nominee's threat not to concede if he loses next month's elections roiled the race for the White House.

Trump cast the United States into uncharted political waters by suggesting he may not recognize the result of the Nov. 8 presidential election and could launch a legal challenge if Hillary Clinton wins.

"I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election ... if I win," the Republican nominee told cheering supporters in Delaware, Ohio.

"Of course I will accept a clear election result, but I will also reserve my right to contest and file a legal challenge in the case of a questionable result," he said dangling his concession.

Trump later was booed at a white-tie fundraiser for Catholic charities in New York where he and Clinton, fresh off their bruising final debate in Las Vegas, took part in what was supposed to be a friendly roast.

But the bitterness of the campaign was soon on display, with Trump calling Clinton "corrupt" and jabbing her for disclosures from her campaign's hacked emails.

"Here she is in public, pretending not to hate Catholics," he said, as Cardinal Timothy Doland of New York looked on.

"I don't know who they're angry at, Hillary, you or I," Trump said in an attempt to brush off the ensuing flurry of boos from New York's elite.