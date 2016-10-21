Trump refuses to say he'll accept election results

WASHINGTON -- Threatening to upend a fundamental pillar of American democracy, Donald Trump refused to say in debate that he will accept the results of next month's election if he loses to Hillary Clinton. The Democratic nominee declared Trump's resistance "horrifying."

Trump had spent the days leading up to the third and final presidential debate warning voters that the election would be "rigged." Asked Wednesday evening whether he would accept the outcome if Clinton emerges victorious, he said: "I will tell you at the time. I'll keep you in suspense."

Some Republicans recoiled at Trump's startling statement. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said his party's nominee was doing the country a "great disservice" by suggesting the election is rigged and Arizona Senator Jeff Flake called Trump's comments "beyond the pale."

Trump's assertions raise the prospect that millions of his supporters may not accept the results on Nov. 8 if he loses, thrusting the nation into uncharted territory. Free and fair elections, with the vanquished peacefully stepping aside for the victor, have been the underpinning of America's democratic tradition since the country's founding 240 years ago.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and election officials across the country have denied and denounced Trump's charges.

The Republican's stunning comments overshadowed the rest of the 90-minute debate, a contest that began calm and policy-focused, but devolved into a bitter and deeply personal confrontation, hewing to the pattern of the previous two face-offs. Trump called Clinton a "nasty woman," while the Democrat panned him as "unfit" to be commander in chief.