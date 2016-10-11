Trump berates and threatens in incendiary debate

Washington, ST. LOUIS -- Donald Trump threatened to jail rival Hillary Clinton and accused her husband of abusing women in a vicious presidential debate that appeared unlikely to improve his ratings after a damaging weekend, polls showed Monday.

Before tens of millions of viewers and a live audience including Bill Clinton and three women who accuse him of past abuse, the Republican nominee shattered the last vestiges of political decorum and issued incendiary allegations against the former president.

With his campaign in a tailspin, Trump apologized for "locker room talk" in which he bragged about groping women, but stated baldly that "Bill Clinton was abusive to women."

"If you look at Bill Clinton, far worse," Trump insisted. "Mine are words, his was action," he said.

Going a step further, the 70-year-old real estate mogul threatened his 2016 Democratic rival — whom he accused of having "hate in her heart" — with imprisonment if he wins the presidency.

"If I win, I'm going to instruct the attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation because there's never been so many lies, so much deception," Trump said.

Hillary Clinton, facing a deeply wounded candidate with one month to go before Election Day, pushed back by saying Trump's lewd comments merely showed his true self.

"This is who Donald Trump is, and the question for us, the question our country must answer is that this is not who we are."

When Clinton said that it was "awfully good" that someone with Trump's temperament was not leading the nation, he shot back: "Because you'd be in jail."

Two separate polls showed Clinton had prevailed in the second of three presidential debates.

A CNN/ORC survey of debate watchers put her 57-34 up while a YouGov snap poll put her margin of victory closer at 47-42.

'Abuse of power'

President Barack Obama's former attorney general, Eric Holder, led the broad condemnation of Trump's threat, as critics painted him as a dictator in the making.

"In the USA we do not threaten to jail political opponents. @realDonaldTrump said he would. He is promising to abuse the power of the office," Holder said in a tweet.

A number of fellow Republicans also tarred Trump as undemocratic.

"Winning candidates don't threaten to put opponents in jail," said former George W. Bush White House spokesman Ari Fleischer.

The debate's opening minutes were tense, with Trump slinging mud even at the two moderators, whom he accused of bias — it was "one against three" he said — between a continuous series of interruptions.

Clinton, 68, largely refused to take the bait, opting to adhere to advice from First Lady Michelle Obama: "When they go low, you go high."

"This is not an ordinary time and this is not an ordinary election," she said, appealing directly to voters.

But, as in the first debate, she also laid a series of traps for Trump, prodding him toward admitting he had not paid federal income tax in around two decades.

By accusing Russia of trying to tilt the 2016 presidential election in Trump's favor with a series of email hacks, Clinton forced her rival to contradict the intelligence community, which has also fingered Moscow.

"She doesn't know if it's the Russians doing the hacking. Maybe there is no hacking," he said.