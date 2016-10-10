GOP stalwarts tell Trump to quit, he vows to press on

NEW YORK -- A defiant Donald Trump insisted Saturday he would "never" abandon his White House bid, rejecting a growing backlash from Republican leaders — including the party's 2008 nominee, Arizona Sen. John McCain — who have disavowed the presidential nominee after he was caught on tape bragging about predatory advances on women.

Trump's comments came a day before the second presidential debate, which begins 9 a.m. this morning Taipei time.

The nominee's own running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, said he could neither condone nor defend Trump's remarks in a 2005 videotape that sparked panic inside Trump Tower and throughout the Republican Party, with early voting already underway one month before Election Day.

"We pray for his family," Pence said in a statement after canceling a Wisconsin appearance scheduled with House Speaker Paul Ryan and the Republican National Committee chairman, Reince Priebus, both of whom had condemned Trump's remarks the day before but stopped short of withdrawing support altogether.

The furor places huge pressure on Trump to try to tamp down a crisis sure to spill into Sunday night's presidential debate.

But even as the fallout deepened fractures in a party already torn about Trump, many remained loyal to the political outsider. Wisconsin voter Jean Stanley donned a shirt proclaiming "Wisconsin Women Love Trump" and called Ryan a "traitor" for denouncing the presidential contender's comments.

Ryan and Priebus did not join a chorus of GOP officeholders from Utah to Alabama to New Hampshire who decided the former reality television star's bombshell was too much to take. More than a dozen Republicans — senators, congressmen and sitting governors — announced Saturday they would not vote for Trump.