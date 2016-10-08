Colombian president wins Nobel for peace efforts

OSLO -- Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday for his "resolute" efforts to end more than five decades of war in his country, despite voters' shock rejection of a historic peace deal.

The award was unexpected after voters rejected the terms of a landmark accord Santos clinched last month with FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, alias Timoleon "Timochenko" Jimenez, and some observers expressed surprise the rebel chief did not jointly receive the prize.

The Norwegian Nobel committee rewarded Santos for his "resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end," announced chairwoman Kaci Kullmann Five.

The deal, signed on Sept. 26 after nearly four years of talks, was supposed to be ratified following an Oct. 2 referendum but voters shot down the agreement, leaving the country teetering between war and peace.

The result caught most Nobel watchers off-guard, with most experts predicting the referendum would scupper Colombia's chances.

But the committee said the aim was to encourage peace efforts in the war-torn country, which are now in "real danger" of collapse.

"We hope that it will encourage all good initiatives and all the parties who could make a difference in the peace process and give Colombia — finally — a peace after decades of war," Kullman Five said.

For his part, Santos said he thought peace was "very, very close" as he accepted the award on behalf of the Colombian people "who have suffered so much."

In an interview with the Nobel Foundation, Santos added that the award was a "great stimulus" in the quest for peace.

"The message is that we have to persevere and reach the end of this war. We are very, very close, we just need to push a bit further," Santos was quoted as saying.

'Countless victims'

The Colombia conflict has claimed more than 260,000 lives and left 45,000 missing over five decades, drawing in several leftist guerrilla groups, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

Under the terms of the deal, FARC, the oldest and largest rebel group, was to relaunch as a political party.

The rejection of the terms of the deal followed a successful campaign by rightwing hardliners angered by the offer of impunity for the Marxist rebels.

Paying tribute to the Colombian people and the "countless victims" of the war, the Nobel committee urged both sides to "continue to respect the ceasefire" that expires at the end of the month.

"There is a real danger that the peace process will come to a halt and that civil war will flare up again," Kullmann Five said.

Santos, who has staked his legacy on making peace, has warned that Colombia is now in a "very dangerous limbo."

FARC leaders have vowed they are committed to making peace, but it is unclear whether they will be able to sell a new deal to the rank and file.