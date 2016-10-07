Chaos in Haiti after hurricane, but neighbors help out

LES CAYES, Haiti -- Hurricane Matthew left behind chaos in Haiti, with roads cut to several districts and reports of more than 300 dead and even more hurt or left homeless.

But the disaster was far from the first to hit the western hemisphere's poorest nation, and as Haitians counted their dead Thursday they were also quick to help out their neighbors.

In the Sous-Roche district of Les Cayes, Haiti's third city on its exposed southern coast, Dominique Osny was giving instructions to a friend helping him gather corrugated iron sheets ripped from a roof.

"I've been on my feet for two days without sleep. We need to help each other," he told AFP amid the debris and destruction left when the storm passed through on Tuesday.

"Everyone is a victim here, houses have been washed away, we lost all the roofing. I lost everything, right up to my birth certificate," he said, citing a vital document hard to replace in Haiti.

Sous-Roches Cayes was a quiet beachfront neighborhood of the city before the storm, now drowned in mud and shattered trees.

The river level has begun to drop, but its waters are still mixed with the storm surge that inundated the beach during the hours-long battering by the Category Four storm.

"I thought I was going to die. I looked death in the face," said 36-year-old Yolette Cazenor, standing in front of a house smashed in two by a fallen coconut palm.

Over 10 hours, hurricane-force wind blasts and heavy rain leveled all the crops in the community's fields, promising lean months ahead even by Haiti's impoverished standards.

In the country's south, which includes Les Cayes, more than 300 people have been reported dead, Haitian Senator Herve Fourcand said late Thursday.

"I had fields of maize and of chili peppers, and 100 mango trees and a nursery where people could come and buy pre-germinated shoots for their own plots. I lost everything," said Junior Jetro Cherubin.

Cherubin is cheered by the solidarity his neighbors are showing in their misery, but wants the whole of Haiti to stand up as well and right some of the errors of recent history.