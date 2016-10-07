US bracing for deadly Hurricane Matthew

MIAMI -- More than 2 million people on the U.S. southeast coast faced an urgent evacuation order Thursday as monstrous Hurricane Matthew bore down on track for a direct hit in Florida, braced for waves as high as two-story buildings.

Up and down the coast, highways clogged as people fled inland to escape the storm, which killed at least 27 people as it blasted its way through the Caribbean. Haiti remained essentially cut in half.

As gas stations ran dry, frantic shoppers flocked to stores for essentials. They snapped up batteries, transistor radios, bread, canned goods, bottled water and other items in preparation for what Florida Governor Rick Scott described as a devastating, killer storm, with winds howling at up to 240 kph.

"Evacuate, evacuate, evacuate," Scott told a news conference. "Time is running out."

Around 1.5 million coastal dwellers are under evacuation order in his state. More than a million others in South Carolina and other coastal states were also told to escape the path of the Category Three storm, forecast to go back up to level four — the strength at which it hit Haiti Tuesday when it first made landfall.

Mandatory evacuations were also ordered in six coastal counties in Georgia. Miami International Airport cancelled 90 percent of its incoming and outgoing flights on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center called Matthew the strongest in the region in decades.

It said waves whipped up by the hurricane could be as high as 5.5 meters. Debris tossed into the air by the storm will be capable of blasting through buildings and cars, the NHC said in a bulletin.

It said the storm is predicted to be very near or over the east central coast of Florida Thursday night or early Friday.

Scott said the forecast is for storm surges of 1.5 to 2.7 meters, not counting the waves on top of that.

"Stop and think about that," he said. "Waves will be crashing on your roof if you're right close to where the storm surge is happening and you're close to where the waves are."

He said power outages, possibly lengthy, are a near certainty.

Counting the Damage

As Matthew barreled northwest, Haiti and Cuba continued the grim task of assessing damage and fatalities.

Matthew's provisional death toll stood at 27 — 23 in Haiti and four in the Dominican Republic — but this looked certain to climb.

Civil protection spokesman Edgar Celestin said the figures do not include data from the department of Grande Anse, which was in the eye of the storm and has been cut off from communication.

Haiti's presidential election, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed.