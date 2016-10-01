Trump vs Miss Universe: White House race hits new low

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump urged voters on Friday to check out the supposed "sex tape" of a former Miss Universe backing his rival Hillary Clinton, provoking the Democrat to label him "unhinged" in a surreal new turn to the White House race.

In a pre-dawn tweet-storm guaranteed to grab attention, the Republican nominee accused Clinton of helping Alicia Machado obtain citizenship in order to exploit her story against him.

The Venezuela-born Machado, who claims the billionaire bullied her mercilessly after she won the Trump-owned beauty pageant in 1996, has shot to public attention since Clinton raised her case at this week's presidential debate.

"Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?" said Trump, in one of a series of virulent tweets.

Clinton had lashed out on the debate stage at Trump's history of abusive remarks about women that included humiliating Machado over her weight gain and Latina origins, nicknaming her "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping."

The Democrat was quick to seize on Trump's overnight attacks on the former beauty queen as new evidence that he is lacks the steadiness to be president.

"This is... unhinged, even for Trump," Clinton said in her own series of pointed tweets in response to his sex tape allegation.