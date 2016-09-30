New Jersey train crash leaves over 100 people injured, three dead

HOBOKEN, New Jersey -- A packed commuter train crashed into a station in New Jersey during the morning rush hour Thursday, officials said, killing three with more than 100 reportedly injured.

The train failed to stop as it pulled into the transit hub of Hoboken, just over the Hudson river from New York, according to early photographs of the accident released by AFP.

"Due to a NJ Transit train derailment at #Hoboken Station, NJ, all PATH train service in and out of Hoboken Station is suspended," New York's official emergency information system tweeted.

New Jersey's emergency management system was reporting more than 100 people injured, while the New Jersey transit service said there were "multiple" injuries, ABC News reported.

Images on social media showed serious damage to the train station, with part of the roof apparently caved in.

Video showed the station in shambles with the train tangled in wires and debris from what appeared to be collapsed portions of the roof.

Emergency vehicles converged on the scene in response to the crash.

TV footage and photos from the scene Thursday morning show damage to the rail car and extensive structural damage to the Hoboken station. Images on social media show a train that appears to have gone through the bumper stop at the end of a track.

The train came to a halt in a covered area between the station's indoor waiting area and the platform. A metal structure covering the area collapsed.

"It simply did not stop," WFAN anchor John Minko, who witnessed the crash, told 1010 WINS. "It went right through the barriers and into the reception area."

Rail service was suspended in and out of Hoboken, which is directly across the Hudson River from New York City.

Hoboken, which is New Jersey Transit's fifth-busiest stations with 15,000 boardings per weekday, is the final stop for several train lines and a transfer point for many commuters on their way to New York City.