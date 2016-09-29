News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

September, 30, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Congress overrides Obama's veto of Sept. 11 bil

RICHARD LARDNER, AP
September 29, 2016, 2:59 pm TWN
WASHINGTON -- Congress has rejected a veto by President Barack Obama for the first time since he became president.

The House voted 348-77 Wednesday to override his veto of legislation and allow the families of Sept. 11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia for the kingdom's alleged backing of the attackers.

The Senate had voted 97-1 to override his veto.

The lawsuit legislation now becomes law despite elements that Obama and top Pentagon officials warn could put U.S. troops and interests at risk.

Several lawmakers who voted for the legislation acknowledged the defects could trigger lawsuits from people in other countries opposed to U.S. policies and military actions.

But proponents said the bill is narrowly tailored and applies only to acts of terrorism that occur on U.S. soil.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 Obama names first Cuba ambassador in 5 decades 
In this photo taken Sept. 22 President Barack Obama speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)

Enlarge Photo
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search