Obama draws pledges from 50 countries to take in 360,000 refugees

UNITED NATIONS -- US President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged countries to "welcome the stranger in our midst" at a summit that drew pledges from 50 countries to take in 360,000 refugees.

Speaking at the US-led refugee summit at the United Nations, Obama praised Germany and Canada among other countries for opening up their doors to those fleeing the war in Syria and other conflicts.

"We are facing a crisis of epic proportion," Obama said.

"We cannot avert our eyes or turn our backs. To slam the door in the face of these families would betray our deepest values."

Some 50 world leaders took part in the summit, but their participation was conditional on making new commitments to address the world's largest refugee crisis since World War II.

"Collectively, our nations are roughly doubling the number of refugees that we admit to our countries to more than 360,000 this year," Obama announced.

Countries also boosted financial contributions to UN appeals and international humanitarian organizations by about $4.5 billion over 2015 levels.

The pledges included funds to ensure access to schools for one million refugee children and enabling one million refugees to work legally.

In particular, seven countries -- Romania, Portugal, Spain, Czech Republic, Italy, France, Luxembourg -- committed to resettle or admit at least 10 times more refugees than in 2015, according to US officials.

Obama's summit came a day after the 193 UN member-states adopted a global plan to confront the refugee crisis that rights groups dismissed as falling far short of the needed international response.

A record-breaking 65 million people are on the move worldwide, including 21 million refugees fleeing the war in Syria and other conflicts.

Now in its sixth year, the war in Syria has displaced nine million people while more than four million have fled to neighboring countries.