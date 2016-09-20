Naturalized Afghan citizen sought for Manhattan blast

BREAKING: Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was taken into custody by police in Linden, New Jersey, according to CNN.

NEW YORK -- The New York Police Department said Monday that it was looking for a naturalized Afghanistan citizen for questioning in a weekend explosion in a Manhattan neighborhood that injured 29 people.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami could be armed and dangerous.

"We need to get this guy in right away," de Blasio said on CNN. "My experience is one the FBI zeroes in on someone, they will get them."

Authorities are still working to determine whether there is a connection between multiple explosive devices found over the weekend in two states: the Manhattan explosion, an unexploded pressure cooker device blocks away, a pipe bomb blast at a Jersey shore town and five explosive devices at a New Jersey train station.

On Sunday night, FBI agents in Brooklyn stopped "a vehicle of interest" in the investigation of the Manhattan explosion, according to FBI spokeswoman Kelly Langmesser.

She wouldn't provide further details, but a government official and a law enforcement official who were briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press that five people in the car were being questioned at an FBI building in Manhattan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the ongoing investigation.

No one has been charged with any crime, and the investigation is continuing, Langmesser said.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, touring the site of Saturday's blast that injured 29 people in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, said there didn't appear to be any link to international terrorism. He said the unexploded pressure cooker device appeared "similar in design" to the bomb that exploded in Chelsea, but he didn't provide details.

On Sunday, a federal law enforcement official said the Chelsea bomb contained a residue of Tannerite, an explosive often used for target practice that can be picked up in many sporting goods stores. The discovery of Tannerite may be important as authorities probe whether the two New York City devices and the pipe bomb at the Jersey shore are connected.