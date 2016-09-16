Clinton, back on trail, looks to break Trump momentum

WASHINGTON -- Hillary Clinton returned to the White House campaign trail Thursday seeking to regain the momentum lost to Donald Trump, especially in the country's key battleground states, during her battle with pneumonia.

The former secretary of state, 68, signaled she was raring to go, quickly going on the attack against her Republican rival at a rally in North Carolina and later in Washington at a celebration marking Hispanic Heritage Month.

But Trump didn't skip a beat, pummeling her economic record and that of President Barack Obama -- and releasing new medical records showing the 70-year-old billionaire real estate mogul to be in "excellent physical health."

The presidential hopefuls are going to pound the pavement in the 10 days to come before their first of three highly anticipated debates on September 26 in New York.

"It's great to be back on the campaign trail," Clinton told cheering supporters in Greensboro, North Carolina -- a key battleground state.

"With two months to go until election day, sitting at home is the last place I wanted to be," she added.

"The heat is on."