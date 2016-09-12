Hillary Clinton's health re-emerges as issue in '16 campaign

WASHINGTON -- Hillary Clinton's stumbles as she left Sunday's 9/11 memorial ceremony put her health at the forefront of a presidential campaign in which the two major party nominees are among the oldest ever and have disclosed a limited amount of information about their medical history.

The Democratic presidential nominee "became overheated and dehydrated," her doctor said, leaving the ground zero ceremony after about 90 minutes. A video of her departure show Clinton appearing to stumble as three staff members hold her up and help her into a van.

The former secretary of state later emerged from her daughter's nearby apartment, saying she was "feeling great," and her doctor said Clinton was "recovering nicely." Still, the episode focused attention on Clinton's health with eight weeks remaining in a contentious election in which Republican rival Donald Trump has sought to sow doubt about her health and fitness to serve.

The billionaire businessman also attended Sunday's memorial, and said "I don't know anything" when asked about Clinton. Trump has repeatedly questioned Clinton's health, telling supporters last month she "lacks the mental and physical stamina" to serve as president and fight Islamic State militants.

It's an accusation that Clinton has sought to play off as a "wacky strategy" from Trump and evidence that he embraces an "alternative reality." She poked fun of the idea during an appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last month, jokingly opening a pickle jar as proof of her vigor.

Despite the intense focus on the Clinton's falling ill on Sunday, Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at New York University Langone Medical Center, said the moment told voters little about Clinton's physical fitness.

"There are plenty of people who may stumble around on a hot humid day for lots of reasons," Caplan said. "Without examining, without having the history ... you don't have a basis to say anything."

Hours later, Clinton's campaign provided an explanation, releasing a statement from her doctor, Lisa Bardack, that said Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday. "She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule," Bardack said in a statement. "While at this morning's event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now rehydrated and recovering nicely."

In 2008, Republican nominee John McCain made public more than a thousand pages of his medical history to show he was cancer-free and fit to serve as president at age 71. Neither Clinton or Trump have released anything approaching that level of detail.

Bardack, an internist who has been Clinton's personal doctor since 2001, released a two-page letter in July 2015 that said Clinton was in "excellent physical condition and fit to serve as president of the United States."

Trump's gastroenterologist, Dr. Harold Bornstein, wrote a four-paragraph letter claiming Trump would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." He later told NBC News it took him just five minutes to write it.

While Clinton has released more information than Trump, Caplan said neither candidate has offered voters a sufficient record. He said that ideally, presidential nominees should allow an independent panel to assess their health.

"Since we can't get that done for taxes, I don't think we're going to get it done for health," he said, referencing Trump's refusal to match Clinton's release of her personal tax records.