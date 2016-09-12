Clinton says she regrets 'deplorables' jab

WASHINGTON -- Hillary Clinton said Saturday she regretted saying that half of Donald Trump's supporters belong in a "basket of deplorables" — a remark the billionaire Republican slammed as her "worst mistake of the political season."

The Democratic presidential candidate came under fire for remarks made at a New York fundraiser late Friday — remarks that unleashed a wave of derision and mockery on social media.

"To be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables," Clinton told a crowd at the "LGBT for Hillary" gala.

"The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up."

She added that those people are "irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America."

"Basket of Deplorables" quickly became a trending hashtag on Twitter, with users venting their fury at the former secretary of state.

There was even a mock account called "Hillary's Basket," with the handle @TheDeplorables, deriding the former first lady and U.S. senator.

With less than two months to go before Election Day, and the race still tight, Clinton walked back her remark on Saturday.

"Last night I was 'grossly generalistic,' and that's never a good idea. I regret saying 'half' — that was wrong," she said in a statement released by her campaign.

Clinton then listed a number of "deplorable" things about the Republican presidential candidate.

"It's deplorable that Trump has built his campaign largely on prejudice and paranoia and given a national platform to hateful views and voices, including by retweeting fringe bigots with a few dozen followers and spreading their message to 11 million people," she said.

"It's deplorable that he's attacked a federal judge for his 'Mexican heritage,' bullied a Gold Star family because of their Muslim faith, and promoted the lie that our first black president is not a true American.

"So I won't stop calling out bigotry and racist rhetoric in this campaign," she said.