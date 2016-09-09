US pushes Russia on 'true' Syria deal ahead of talks

Geneva, Switzerland- US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet in Geneva Friday for high-level peace talks on Syria, with Washington warning its patience is wearing thin.

The top diplomats from the two powers, which support opposite sides in the five-year conflict, will meet in the Swiss city to push for a peace agreement, Russia said.

Washington later confirmed Kerry was leaving for face-to-face talks with Lavrov.

The diplomatic news came after the US pressed Russia on Thursday for a "true cessation of hostilities" against a backdrop of continued military turmoil.

Coalition-backed forces were continuing to push the Islamic State group away from the Turkish border, an Islamist rebel leader died in a bombing attack and pro-regime forces made major gains on the outskirts of the ravaged city of Aleppo.

The talks "will focus on reducing violence, expanding humanitarian assistance for the Syrian people, and moving toward a political solution needed to end the civil war," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

US Defense Secretary Ash Carter told BBC radio that there was "quite a long way to go" before a final peace deal could be struck.

He called for "a true cessation of hostilities -- not what you've seen, which is a partial cessation of hostilities," adding: "Our patience is not unlimited."

Both sides have agreed that a deal must involve a durable ceasefire, humanitarian access to conflict-wracked areas and a resumption of peace talks.

Amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to intensify efforts for a ceasefire "as soon as possible" in Aleppo, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.

Moscow backs the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Ankara supports the opposition seeking his ouster.

US President Barack Obama earlier held talks with Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in China but the two failed to bridge their differences.

Lavrov suggested that problems in another part of the world -- namely, US sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis -- may be hampering efforts between the former Cold War rivals to resolve "regional conflicts," a reference to the Syrian war.

And Carter noted: "We have our differences, serious differences, with Russia elsewhere, especially here in Europe with Ukraine."

18-month transition

Fighting in the complex war continued to claim lives, with Turkish shelling over the border into Syria killing six Kurdish fighters aligned with US forces on Thursday.

Syrian rebels supported by Turkish and coalition air strikes pushed further west into areas held by the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

The top military commander of the Army of Conquest, the largest Syrian rebel alliance, was killed in an air strike during a meeting of the leaders of the anti-government group, Islamist sources said Thursday.

The former Al-Nusra Front, renamed Fateh al-Sham Front, announced on Twitter "the martyrdom" of commander Abu Omar Sarakeb.