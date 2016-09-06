|
Clinton says she won't be going to Mexico before US election
AP
September 6, 2016, 3:08 pm TWN
WASHINGTON -- Hillary Clinton said Monday that she won't be going to Mexico before Election Day.
ABC News' David Muir asked Clinton if she would accept Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's invitation to visit, as Republican rival Donald Trump did last week.
Clinton responded, "No."
The Democrat says she's "going to continue to focus on what we're doing to create jobs here at home."
At a rally earlier Monday in Cleveland, Clinton called Trump's meeting with Pena Nieto "an embarrassing international incident."
