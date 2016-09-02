Brazil's Senate strips Rousseff of presidency

BRASILIA -- Brazil's Dilma Rousseff was stripped of the country's presidency Wednesday in a Senate impeachment vote ending 13 years of leftist rule in Latin America's biggest economy.

Rousseff, 68, was convicted by 61 of the 81 senators of illegally manipulating the national budget. The vote, passing the needed two-thirds majority, meant she was immediately removed from office.

However, in a surprise twist, a separate vote to bar Rousseff from holding any public office for eight years failed to pass, meaning she could in theory re-enter political life.

In a statement from the Alvorada presidential palace on the outskirts of the capital Brasilia, Rousseff, from the leftist Workers' Party, called her forced exit a "coup."

"They decided to interrupt the mandate of a president who had committed no crime. They have convicted an innocent person and carried out a parliamentary coup," she said.

Cheers -- and cries of disappointment -- erupted in the blue-carpeted, circular Senate chamber as the impeachment verdict flashed up on the electronic voting screen.

Pro-impeachment senators burst into a rendering of the national anthem, some waving Brazilian flags, while leftist allies of Rousseff, who back her claims of being victim of a right-wing coup, stood stony-faced.

"I will not associate my name with this infamy," read a sign held up by one senator.

Renan Calheiros, the Senate president, rejected Rousseff's coup claim, saying her impeachment might not have been perfect, but had "the DNA of democracy, the DNA of the constitution."

Rousseff's vice president turned bitter political enemy, Michel Temer, was to be sworn in as her replacement at 4:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), Calheiros announced.

Temer, a veteran center-right politician, was then to leave for a G-20 summit in China.