UN council condemns N.Korea missile launches, vows new measures

AFP
August 27, 2016, 2:02 pm TWN
United Nations, United States- The UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned North Korea for test-firing ballistic missiles and agreed to take "significant measures" in response the latest series of launches.

The 15-member council issued the toughly-worded condemnation in a unanimous statement drafted by the United States and backed by China, Pyongyang's main ally.

Council members agreed to "continue to closely monitor the situation and take further significant measures," said the statement, without elaborating.

North Korea has been hit by five sets of UN sanctions since it first tested a nuclear device in 2006.

In March, the council adopted the toughest sanctions resolution to date, targeting North Korea's trade in minerals and tightening banking restrictions.

A replica of a Scud missile (centre) similar to those believed launched by the North in July. (AFP)

