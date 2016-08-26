Trump, Clinton exchange angry charges of racism

WASHINGTON -- The tone of the US presidential campaign turned darker on Thursday, with Hillary Clinton skewering Donald Trump as a man who flirts with racism and paranoid ideas, while he in turn labeled her a racist whose family foundation was a "criminal enterprise."

Speaking at a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, Clinton employed unusually tough language as she detailed a history of what she said were the Republican real estate mogul's discriminatory actions.

He had been sued as a young developer for failing to rent to black and Latino tenants, and by black employees of his casinos, the Democratic presidential candidate said.

The Republican nominee's recent choice of Steven Bannion, a firebrand conservative, as his new campaign chief showed Trump was embracing the extremist white nationalist stances of the so-called "alt-right" movement, she said.

"A man with a long history of racial discrimination who traffics in dark conspiracy theories drawn from the pages of supermarket tabloids and the far dark reaches of the internet should never run our government or command our military," Clinton said.

Her speech came on a day when one poll showed her support reaching an important threshold -- backing from just over half of all respondents. The survey by Quinnipiac University gave her a 51 to 41 percent lead over Trump in a head-to-head race.

'Totally bigoted'

Trump has recently attempted to enlarge his tiny base of support among blacks -- it has been as low as 1 percent -- arguing that African Americans have "nothing to lose" by voting for him.

He met with a group of black and Latino supporters at his Trump Towers in New York early on Thursday.

Speaking in New Hampshire later, Trump lashed out at Clinton, saying she was accusing "the decent Americans who support this campaign, your campaign, of being racists, which we're not."

Calling it "a tired, disgusting argument," he said it was Clinton who was being a "racist" by viewing minorities merely as a source of votes while doing nothing for them.