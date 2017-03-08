|
International Edition
Wednesday
March, 8, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Still smiling
|
AP March 8, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
A Somali boy pushes a wheelbarrow across the sand at dusk in the former pirate village of Eyl, in Somalia's northeastern semiautonomous state of Puntland, Monday, March 6. Somalia is in the grip of a famine crisis. The country over the weekend announced its first death toll since declaring a national disaster last week, saying 110 people had died in a 48-hour period in a single region.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
Trump backs 'One China' policy in call with Xi
3
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
4
Titanic' actor Bill Paxton has died: family representatives
5
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
6
Accountants in Oscar mistake off the show
7
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
8
New highs for US stocks; Dow win streak longest since 1987
9
China's Recon buys $100M majority stake in Millennium Films
10
New York Times to broadcast 'truth' ad during Academy Awards