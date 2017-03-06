|
International Edition
Monday
March, 6, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
110 in Somalia dead from hunger in past 48 hours
|
By Abdi Guled, AP March 6, 2017, 12:36 am TWN
|
MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Somalia's prime minister said Saturday that 110 people have died from hunger in the past 48 hours in a single region — the first death toll announced in a severe drought threatening millions of people across the country.
Somalia's government declared the drought a national disaster on Tuesday. The United Nations estimates that 5 million people in this Horn of Africa nation need aid, amid warnings of a full-blown famine.
Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire spoke during a meeting with the Somali National Drought Committee. The death toll he announced is from the Bay region in the southwest part of the country alone.
Somalia was one of four regions singled out by the U.N. secretary-general last month in a US$4.4 billion aid appeal to avert catastrophic hunger and famine, along with northeast Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen. All are connected by a thread of violent conflict, the U.N. chief said.
The U.N. humanitarian coordinator, Stephen O'Brien, was expected to visit Somalia in the next few days.
Thousands have been streaming into Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, in search of food aid, overwhelming local and international aid agencies. Over 7,000 internally displaced people checked into one feeding center recently.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
Trump backs 'One China' policy in call with Xi
3
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
4
Football: Beckham denies using charity to boost image
5
Titanic' actor Bill Paxton has died: family representatives
6
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
7
China criticizes Mattis' remarks on East China Sea island
8
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
9
Accountants in Oscar mistake off the show
10
New highs for US stocks; Dow win streak longest since 1987