Tuesday

February, 21, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
Roaming telescope brings Kenya kids views of space
AP  February 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
MOLO, Kenya -- Thousands of schoolchildren in Kenya are getting a rare opportunity to look at the stars.

The Traveling Telescope visits some of this East African country's most remote areas, showing students the night sky and the describing the science of astronomy with telescopes and virtual reality goggles.

One by one, the children in this Rift Valley town lined up to peer through the telescope.

Fourteen-year-old Evie Clarke gazed into the sky.

"Over there is Venus and just above it is Mars and there are loads of suns," she said, pointing.

The telescope "has been around for more than 400 years and yet very few people have looked through one," said Susan Murabana, who founded the Traveling Telescope project in 2013 with Daniel Chu Owen. They charge 200 to 300 Kenyan shillings, or about US$2 to US$3, per child at international or private schools. They do not charge at public schools.

"There is something really powerful about seeing things for yourself and seeing those photons coming from a star or planet or whatever is going through the telescope hitting your eye, you know," Owen said.

