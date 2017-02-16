Boris Johnson hails Gambia leader

BANJUL, Gambia -- U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson visited The Gambia on Tuesday, where he hailed the arrival of a new government and its bid to rejoin the Commonwealth group of former British colonies.

Johnson met President Adama Barrow and Interior Minister Mai Fatty to reset ties with the impoverished West African nation after years of tension with former president Yahya Jammeh.

The visit was his first to Africa as Britain's top diplomat, becoming the first British foreign minister to visit The Gambia since it gained independence in 1965.

His talks with Barrow cemented moves by The Gambia to rejoin the Commonwealth, Johnson told journalists.

"President Barrow is determined to take Gambia back to the Commonwealth, and the Commonwealth is ready to welcome Gambia back," Johnson said, vowing to do whatever possible to "speed up" the process.

In a video message posted on Johnson's Twitter account after the meeting, he celebrated the British embassy soon becoming a High Commission to reflect The Gambia's return to the Commonwealth fold.

Jammeh frequently railed against Britain's colonial rule of the tiny nation and withdrew his nation from the Commonwealth in 2013, calling it "an extension of colonialism".

By contrast, Barrow worked as a security guard in Britain when he was younger and has made no secret of his wish to rekindle ties.

The foreign secretary has hailed the December elections that saw Barrow unseat Jammeh from 22 years in power, saying they "highlight the continuing strengthening of democracy in West Africa".

In his video message, Johnson praised the arrival of the Barrow administration: "They got rid of a guy who was really holding things up, and they will take the country forward."

Britain to Support Justice Reform

During his visit the foreign secretary also said tackling the migration crisis was "something that is absolutely vital for Europe as much as Africa," in a nation that accounts for more citizens per capita taking boats across the Mediterreanan to Italy than any other.

Johnson additionally promised support for justice reform in The Gambia, after the new government declared it would overhaul its prisons after shocking footage was released of conditions inside.