Morocco's king hails return to AU

ADDIS ABABA -- "I am finally home," King Mohammed VI said Tuesday as the African Union readmitted Morocco after a 33-year absence, deferring the issue of Western Sahara for another day.

Morocco's return came a day after 39 of the AU's 54 member states agreed to allow it back in the fold, despite stiff resistance from countries such as South Africa and Algeria over the status of the disputed former Spanish colony.

Faced with the AU's decision, Western Sahara officials appeared to accept the new reality, saying AU membership might help speed up efforts to end a protracted conflict.

"It is a beautiful day when one returns home after too long an absence," Mohammed VI told the closing ceremony of the AU summit in Ethiopia.

His speech came after a long day of feverish speculation in the halls of the AU headquarters over whether he would indeed show up.

No Conditions

Morocco quit the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1984 after the bloc admitted the former Western Sahara as a separate member.

Morocco maintains that the territory under its control — which is home to large reserves of phosphate, a key ingredient in fertilizers, as well as rich fish stocks off its coast — is an integral part of the kingdom.

But the Polisario Front, which campaigns for independence, demands a referendum on self-determination for the territory of half a million residents.

Some had feared Morocco would seek the expulsion of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) as a precondition for its return to the AU, but the country agreed to return without conditions.

"From the moment that Morocco did not impose conditions ... we take their word for it and accept that Morocco be admitted to the African Union," said Mohamed Salem Ould Salek, foreign minister of the SADR, which claims sovereignty over the entire territory of Western Sahara.