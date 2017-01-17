News
After court battle over burial place, hundreds attend funeral of Rwanda's last king

By Stephanie Aglietti, AFP
January 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
NYANZA, Rwanda -- Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral of Rwanda's last king, Kigeli V, in the country's former royal capital Nyanza on Sunday.

Kigeli was buried in his homeland after his body was repatriated from Washington on Monday. He had been living in exile in the United States since 1992.

Kigeli actually died in October at the age of 80 but his funeral was delayed by a court battle between his relatives, arguing over where he should be buried — in the U.S. or his place of birth.

The religious ceremony took place outdoors in the grounds of the old King's Palace, now a modest museum, in Nyanza, around 100 kilometers from the capital Kigali, a local journalist told AFP.

The Rwandan king's crown was placed on Kigeli's grey coffin while his family wore traditional "umushanana" dress.

Dozens of local residents joined Kigeli's family and Rwanda's culture minister Julienne Uwacu to pay their respects.

"He was a man who fought for Rwanda's independence," said 69-year-old farmer Anastaze Musonera.

"Even in exile, he was a friend of Rwanda. He didn't criticize, he didn't tarnish Rwanda's image."

Jean de Dieu Tuyinsize said he had learnt about Kigeli at school.

"We're happy he's come home to be buried here in Rwanda," said the 27-year-old builder.

