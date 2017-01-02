|
International Edition
Monday
January, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Suicide bomber 'aged around 10' attacks market
AFP
January 2, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
KANO, Nigeria -- One person was seriously injured when a suicide bomber aged around 10 blew herself up in a New Year's Eve attack in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, witnesses and aid workers told AFP Sunday.
The girl approached a crowd around a food vendor in the Customs area of the city around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and detonated her explosives, they said.
Although no one has claimed responsibility the attack bore the hallmark of Boko Haram Islamists who are notorious for using suicide bombers, mostly women and young girls, in attacking civilian targets.
"The girl walked towards the crowd but she blew up before she could reach her target," said witness Grema Usman who lives in the area.
"(Judging) from her corpse the girl was around 10 years old," Usman said. An aid worker involved in the evacuation of the body gave a similar estimate of the bomber's age. "The girl was clearly not more than 10," the aid worker said.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
2
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
3
Chinese media offer stern warning to 'rookie' Trump
4
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
5
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
6
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
7
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
8
Abe to visit Pearl Harbor this month
9
UK pensioner returns library book... 63 years late
10
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan