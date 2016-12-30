|
Nigeria police foil plot to blow up Lagos bridge
AFP
December 30, 2016, 12:03 am TWN
LAGOS -- Nigerian police say they have thwarted a plot to bomb a key bridge in the commercial hub of Lagos, arresting the alleged mastermind and seizing a cache of arms and ammunition.
Police arrested Abiodun Amos, the suspected leader of a "militant gang," on Nov. 2 after "painstaking surveillance and monitoring," national police spokesman Don Awunah said in a statement late Wednesday.
Authorities suspect the target was the 13-kilometer 3rd Mainland Bridge, which links the swanky business district of Lagos Island with the rest of the sprawling city of some 20 million inhabitants.
|
