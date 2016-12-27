News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

December, 27, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Egypt sentences two to life over hotel attack

AFP
December 27, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
CAIRO -- Egypt Sunday sentenced to life two men linked to the Islamic State group for plotting an attack on a Red Sea resort hotel during which three tourists were hurt, a court official said.

The men armed with knives stormed the restaurant of the Bella Vista hotel in Hurghada last January as tourists were having dinner, slightly wounding an elderly Austrian couple and a Swedish tourist.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, during which police shot dead one of the assailants, Mohamad Hassan Mohamed Mahfouz, and wounded the other, Mohamed Magdy Abul Kheir.

The prosecution said that the pair had plotted the attack along with fellow Egyptian Ahmad Abdel Salam Mansour, identified as an Islamic State group jihadist based in Syria where IS is active.

The court official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Abul Kheir was present in court for the verdict while Mansour was sentenced to life in absentia.

According to the prosecution, Mansour incited the other two to carry out attacks against tourists in Hurghada and to join the IS jihadist group.

The IS Egyptian affiliate is waging an insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula that has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search