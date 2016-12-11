Canada's 'Marathon Man' finally achieves Afghan ambition

BAMIYAN, Afghanistan -- Crossing the finish line of Afghanistan's Bamiyan marathon, hand in hand with a young female runner from the country, Canada's famed 'Marathon Man', Martin Parnell felt a double victory.

Just a year earlier he had been diagnosed with blood clot on the brain. Doctors put him in a coma to save his life, and it was unclear if he would ever run again.

But while convalescing, he stumbled across news of the first Afghan woman to run a marathon. Inspired, he made a promise to himself.

"I said... if I get better and I can run again, and I can run marathons again, I will come to Afghanistan and run that marathon to support those women that are free to run and are helping to change things," he told AFP.

He was one of a handful of foreigners taking part in the second edition of the ancient city's marathon in the country's central highlands: a loop that starts and ends at the base of the world famous Buddha caves.

The route, at an altitude of almost 3,000 metres,passes dusty villages and is set against a backdrop of dusky-pink cliffs; sheep and donkeys amble freely across the landscape.

Bamiyan is a rare oasis of tranquility, which has largely been spared the wrenching conflict that afflicts the rest of the country.

The marathon, where both sexes compete together in public, has become a symbol of freedom for Afghan women.

For Kubra and others like her -- 15 women took part in total including six from Afghanistan -- just the act of running in public is controversial, widely seen as a subversive act.

Parnell says he advised her to set aside her nerves about taking part and focus on the road ahead, ten minutes at a time.

And while it was not his first race after recovering -- he competed in Calgary in May -- it is one he won't forget.

"My best memory is holding hands with Kubra as we ran across the line at 6 hours 52 minutes," the 60-year-old recalls.

Record breaker

Parnell, known in Canada as the 'Marathon Man', sees the sport as a form of meditation and admits he struggles when he's unable to run.

"One of the hardest times was after I was diagosed with the clot. I had double vision and had to sit on my sofa. It was five months before I could start running again," he explains.

It hasn't always been his passion, the retired mining engineer came to the sport late in life.