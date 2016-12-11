News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Sunday

December, 11, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Canada's 'Marathon Man' finally achieves Afghan ambition

AFP
December 11, 2016, 2:19 pm TWN
BAMIYAN, Afghanistan -- Crossing the finish line of Afghanistan's Bamiyan marathon, hand in hand with a young female runner from the country, Canada's famed 'Marathon Man', Martin Parnell felt a double victory.

Just a year earlier he had been diagnosed with blood clot on the brain. Doctors put him in a coma to save his life, and it was unclear if he would ever run again.

But while convalescing, he stumbled across news of the first Afghan woman to run a marathon. Inspired, he made a promise to himself.

"I said... if I get better and I can run again, and I can run marathons again, I will come to Afghanistan and run that marathon to support those women that are free to run and are helping to change things," he told AFP.

He was one of a handful of foreigners taking part in the second edition of the ancient city's marathon in the country's central highlands: a loop that starts and ends at the base of the world famous Buddha caves.

The route, at an altitude of almost 3,000 metres,passes dusty villages and is set against a backdrop of dusky-pink cliffs; sheep and donkeys amble freely across the landscape.

Bamiyan is a rare oasis of tranquility, which has largely been spared the wrenching conflict that afflicts the rest of the country.

The marathon, where both sexes compete together in public, has become a symbol of freedom for Afghan women.

For Kubra and others like her -- 15 women took part in total including six from Afghanistan -- just the act of running in public is controversial, widely seen as a subversive act.

Parnell says he advised her to set aside her nerves about taking part and focus on the road ahead, ten minutes at a time.

And while it was not his first race after recovering -- he competed in Calgary in May -- it is one he won't forget.

"My best memory is holding hands with Kubra as we ran across the line at 6 hours 52 minutes," the 60-year-old recalls.

Record breaker

Parnell, known in Canada as the 'Marathon Man', sees the sport as a form of meditation and admits he struggles when he's unable to run.

"One of the hardest times was after I was diagosed with the clot. I had double vision and had to sit on my sofa. It was five months before I could start running again," he explains.

It hasn't always been his passion, the retired mining engineer came to the sport late in life.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search