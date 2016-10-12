Student protests for free education in S. Africa rage on

JOHANNESBURG--South African student protesters and police clashed in renewed violence in Johannesburg on Monday as attempts to re-open the top-tier Wits University descended into running battles on campus.

Protesters throwing rocks were dispersed by riot police using tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades as pressure ratchets up on campuses across the country over tuition fees.

Unrest has erupted repeatedly at South African universities in recent months, with Wits and other institutions forced to close temporarily over the last three weeks.

"The students started throwing sizeable rocks that could have maimed or killed people," Wits said in a statement after trying to re-open Monday.

"Police dispersed the crowd using stun grenades, tear gas and water cannons. Two arrests were made this morning and some minor injuries have been reported."

The violence, which also involved campus security guards, focused outside Wits' Great Hall auditorium, the scene of several recent clashes, and later spread into the city streets outside.

Student leaders said they had warned authorities that resuming lectures on Monday would result in another bout of clashes.

"We pleaded with the council of the university in the early hours of this morning to close down the academic program and call off the police," Wits student representative Fasiha Hassan told ENCA news.

"If they had called off police, we wouldn't be in this situation. There was no need for them to open fire."

Other Universities Hit

University tuition fees — which are set to be increased — have become a flashpoint for protests in South Africa, which has struggled to provide education, jobs and housing for many poor black people since the end of apartheid in 1994.

The government has vowed to help all students from poorer families over the fees, but the protesters are demanding free education.