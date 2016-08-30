News
Tuesday

August, 30, 2016

Major rescue operation

AP
August 30, 2016
Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the water from a crowded wooden boat as they are helped by members of an NGO during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea, about 21 kilometers north of Sabratha, Libya, Monday, Aug. 29. Thousands of migrants and refugees were rescued Monday morning from more than 20 boats by members of Proactiva Open Arms NGO before transferring them to the Italian cost guards and others NGO vessels operating at the zone.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the water from a crowded wooden boat as they are helped by members of an NGO during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea, about 21 kilometers north of Sabratha, Libya, Monday, Aug. 29. (AP)

