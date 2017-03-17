News
Work in an office?
CNA  Friday, March 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
An office worker studies his laptop while eating a lunch box. Colorectal polyps are more likely to be found among office employees who are not active and don't eat enough vegetables, according to a Formosa Cancer Foundation report. At least 90 percent of office workers who have colorectal polyps also overwork, the foundation said. Colorectal polyps is considered an initial symptom of colon cancer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

