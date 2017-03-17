|
International Edition
Friday
March 17, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Work in an office?
|
CNA Friday, March 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
An office worker studies his laptop while eating a lunch box. Colorectal polyps are more likely to be found among office employees who are not active and don't eat enough vegetables, according to a Formosa Cancer Foundation report. At least 90 percent of office workers who have colorectal polyps also overwork, the foundation said. Colorectal polyps is considered an initial symptom of colon cancer.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
2
More knockoff drugs uncovered
3
Panel endorses gene editing to avoid disease
4
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
5
City noise pollution linked to hearing loss: study
6
Constant forgetfulness? Try exercise.
7
Pigs with edited genes show greater resistance to respiratory disease
8
New gene therapy allows French teen to dodge sickle cell disease
9
UN sees bird flu changes but calls risk of people spread low
10
Smartphones are revolutionizing patient diagnostics