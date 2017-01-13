|
International Edition
Friday
January, 13, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Oliver Smithies, 2007 Nobel Prize winner in medicine, dies
AP
January 13, 2017, 2:00 am TWN
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.- Genetics researcher Oliver Smithies, who won the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2007, is dead at age 91.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Smithies' death Wednesday. University spokeswoman MC VanGraafeiland said school officials were told of his death on Tuesday by his wife, Dr. Nobuyo Maeda.
Smithies won the Nobel Prize for developing a technique used to manipulate genes in mice. The advance enhanced genetic research to better understand cancer, obesity, heart diseases and other diseases.
The university said Smithies' lab created the first animal model of cystic fibrosis in 1992.
Smithies shared his 2007 prize with the University of Utah's Mario Capecchi and Sir Martin Evans of Cardiff University in the United Kingdom.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Gilead ordered to pay Merck
2
UK approves techniques to make babies from DNA of 3 people
3
Citing labor law, NTUH says it will cut weekend appointments
4
Henry Heimlich, inventor of life-saving maneuver, dies at 96
5
Ebola breakthrough as test results show vaccine to be highly effective
6
Separated conjoined twins meet for first time since surgery
7
Psychedelic elixir ayahuasca gains foothold in the US
8
Minnesota beats rest of US in banning germ-killer
9
Obama signs bill boosting spending on cancer research
10
Fish oil pills for pregnant moms may cut asthma risk in kids