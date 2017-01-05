Citing labor law, NTUH says it will cut weekend appointments

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The wave of service cuts that critics warned would follow the new workweek law appears to be rising – with a very high-profile case.

National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), the country's top medical center, has announced that it will cut the number of weekend appointments, saying the measure was a direct result of the "one fixed day off, one flexible day off" rule.

The plan, to take effect in April, sees weekend services rescheduled to weekdays, while the pediatrics department handles a broader range of patients on Saturdays.

The new scheduling was necessary to ensure that staff had adequate rest to maintain their mental and physical health, NTUH said, adding that it would continue to monitor personnel requirements for its emergency department and make adjustments when necessary.

The hospitals' chemotherapy and blood transfusion centers are not affected by the new scheduling.

NTUH joins several other hospitals and clinics in implementing policy changes in response to the new labor law, which has increased employers' overtime costs. Other institutions have also reduced service times, while some have hiked registration fees.