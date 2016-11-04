Research quantifies genetic damage caused by smoking

WASHINGTON -- Smoking a pack of cigarettes a day causes an average of 150 mutations a year in lung cells, according to a new study that identifies specific ways smoke exposure damages DNA.

The research, published Thursday in the journal Science, analyzes and compares tumors, providing the first accurate measure of the devastating genetic damage smoking inflicts not only in lungs but also in other organs not directly exposed to smoke.

Although it was previously known that smoking contributes to at least 17 types of human cancers, it had remained unclear exactly how cigarettes caused tumors, according to the researchers from Britain's Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the United States.

Although they saw the largest number of genetic mutations in lung tissue, other parts of the body also displayed changes in DNA, helping explain how smoking causes various types of cancer.

Cigarettes contain more than 7,000 different chemicals, of which 70 are known to be carcinogenic, the researchers said, pointing to the complexity of how smoke interacts with the body.

"This study offers fresh insights into how tobacco smoke causes cancer," said Ludmil Alexandrov of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the study's main co-authors.

"Before now, we had a large body of epidemiological evidence linking smoking with cancer, but now we can actually observe and quantify the molecular changes in the DNA due to cigarette smoking," he added.

"With this study, we have found that people who smoke a pack a day develop an average of 150 extra mutations in their lungs every year, which explains why smokers have such a higher risk of developing lung cancer."