Constant forgetfulness? Try exercise.

Are you constantly forgetting your keys or mixing up appointment times? Worried it's the onset of early dementia?

Don't panic quite yet.

Experts say that forgetfulness can be caused by long-term stress, lack of sleep or depression, and that you can give your memory a boost simply by getting more exercise, scheduling vacation time and adjusting your diet.

Physician Liao Pin-wen of Cathay General Hospital says that brain scan tests of people suffering constant forgetfulness often do not reveal dementia, with many cases resulting from stress, depression or just old age.

Research has shown that regular exercise can reduce the onset of dementia, Liao says. Exercise both maintains the function of the respiratory system and ensures strong circulation, which stimulates brain cells, improves overall mood and reduces stress.

She says that the key consideration for exercise is not the activity itself, such as swimming, yoga or running, but rather that it can be engaged it consistently and without constant breaks.

Another aspect includes adding variety and change to everyday life. Liao says that planning vacations and transportation routes are ideal means of keeping your recall abilities intact.

Also, she says, spice things up by taking a different route home or take up a new language, which can give the brain the added benefit of constant stimulation.

With respect to meals, a Mediterranean diet incorporating plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables while going easy on the red meat is recommended for staving off Alzheimer's, Liao says.

Don't skimp on breakfast either: early intake of nutrition in the day gives the brain the energy it needs to meet the challenges awaiting you each day.