Public flu vaccines to be given to paying patients

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) on Saturday ordered that publicly funded flu vaccines be made available to paying patients to alleviate a shortage.

The number of people with severe flu cases hit a five-year high following an outbreak last year, causing a surge in demand for vaccines.

Since Oct. 1, over 2.8 million government-funded flu vaccines have been given for free to vulnerable patients, an increase of over 1 million from the same period last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥).

But some ineligible for the government-subsidized vaccines had been visiting clinics and paying for the shots, creating a serious shortage in the private market, Chuang said.

To address this, Chuang said the CDC planned to allocate 80,000 publicly funded vaccines for these non-vulnerable patients.

The vaccines are currently being inspected at customs and will be distributed to hospitals and medical institutions after passing inspection, he said.

Chuang said vulnerable patients' access to the vaccines would not be affected, as the government has purchased 6 million extra doses.

He added that only a small fraction would be temporarily allocated for use by paying patients.

More Vaccines Coming in Oct.

Taiwan is facing a serious shortage of flu vaccines for people who do not qualify for free vaccinations, with some people in Central and Southern Taiwan told that they may have to wait until December to get shots.

Chuang said major hospitals, including National Taiwan University Hospital, Taipei Medical University Hospital and Taipei Veterans General Hospital, still had vaccines.

He asked those who were unable to get vaccinated immediately not to panic, saying a batch of 60,000 had arrived on Friday with an additional 15,000 due to arrive at the end of the month.

CDC statistics show that between July 2015 and May 2016 there were 346 cases of people aged 25-49 developing serious complications after getting the flu, with nearly 30 deaths. Approximately 90 percent of fatalities were in those who had not been vaccinated.