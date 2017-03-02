Trouble reading? New procedure could help

WASHINGTON -- Squinting while texting? Always losing your reading glasses? An eye implant that takes about 10 minutes to put in place is the newest in a list of surgical repairs for the blurry close-up vision that is a bane of middle age.

"It's not bringing anybody back to being 20 again," cautioned Dr. Shilpa Rose, a Washington ophthalmologist who tests whether patients' eyes are healthy enough to qualify. "But it decreases the need to rush to get that pair of reading glasses every time you want to send a text or read an email."

Nearly everybody will experience presbyopia at some point, usually starting in the mid-40s.

The usual options are magnifying drugstore reading glasses or, for people with other vision problems, bifocals, multifocal contact lenses or monovision, correcting for distance vision in one eye and near vision in the other.

And while surgery always carries some risk, corneal inlays that are implanted into the eye's clear front surface are getting attention because they're removable.

"It's not magic. It's surgery. People have to remember this is not one and done," but requires post-surgical exams and care, said Dr. Deepinder K. Dhaliwal, a corneal specialist who is watching studies of the inlays.

A gel-like device that looks like a miniature contact lens, the Raindrop is smaller than the eye of a needle. It's the first implant to treat presbyopia by changing the cornea's shape.

Potential side effects include infection, dry eye, glare, or corneal problems such as scarring.