BGI

A Chinese genome-sequencing center that has amassed a large database of whole genome sequences to provide application solutions to the market. One of its key applications is the Sentis Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Screen, which provides information relating to 21 genes linked to breast or ovarian cancer. The screening allows for the development of patient-specific medical treatments that can prevent or delay the onset of cancer, or detect it at an earlier, more treatable stage.

NantWorks

A U.S. firm committed to the collection and distribution of knowledge in the application of a wide number of fields, including that of medicine. NantWorks gives an example of a doctor in Des Moines being able "to access and compare all available information on multiple current or past clinical trials … all over the world" of patients who share the same condition as the doctor's current patient to illuminate what their company's vision is. The company's goal is to make information readily available at the fastest speed possible.

HudsonAlpha

A U.S. institute for biotechnology that has created "one of the world's first end-to-end genomic medicine programs to diagnose rare diseases."

The company is focused on development on four fronts: genomic research, educational outreach, clinical genomics, and economic development to advance the quality of life.

NTUH Cancer Center

A Taiwanese research center that promotes oncology research and provides the highest standard of treatment to cancer patients. The short-term goal of the center is to improve cancer patient care based on current facilities, and its long-term goal is to increase the overall network for cancer treatment in the country.

Potential Fifth Partner

Gou said he was in talks with a Japanese company for it to bring its highly advanced and highly precise breast cancer detection machine to Taiwan.

The machine is currently undergoing clinical trials with test patients, which would take about five years to complete, according to Gou.

There are currently many legal regulations in place that are limiting the introduction of this machine to Taiwan, he said, adding that he hoped officials could put themselves in the shoes of those with cancer and understand that there was no time to waste when it came to cancer.