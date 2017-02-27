To fight inaccuracy, we must tell our own stories

The Oscars, Hollywood's biggest night, are today. While the academy has stepped up its game on diversity this year, it still seems to view it as purely a black-and-white matter. Dev Patel, a British actor of Indian heritage, is not only the sole Asian actor nominated this year, but also the sole non-black acting nominee of color.

The lack of Asian and Asian-American nominees has received some media attention over the years, but it has not created nearly as much uproar as when the academy has snubbed African-American actors.

This piece is by no means trying to pit one racial minority group against another. Rather, we want to point out that Asian Americans, like African Americans, share a common struggle, which goes far beyond the lack of award nominations.

The more important issue at hand is the dearth of adequate and accurate representation of minorities in Hollywood films and TV shows.

For decades, producers typecast Asians in the role of the academically gifted best friend, the manga-loving gamer or the funny martial arts fighter. The Asian character was deployed usually as foil to a white protagonist, there to emphasize the leading character's struggles and growth. Then, characters like Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy" and Mindy Kaling on "The Mindy Project" came along and took center stage in major network TV shows.

Most groundbreaking was when "Fresh Off the Boat," a sitcom starring an all Asian-American cast, debuted on ABC and was a network success. While these lovable characters have allowed more Asian Americans to occupy the screen, they have not always allowed for a more comprehensive and precise representation of Asian culture or the Asian-American experience.

Eddie Huang, whose autobiography was adapted to make the show, has openly criticized what he calls the "neutered" and "exoticized" depictions of his father and mother's Asian-American immigrant experience on the show. Eleven episodes into the first season, Huang publicized his frustration with ABC's approach to the show and called it an "ambiguous, cornstarch story about Asian-Americans" that perpetuates "an artificial representation of Asian-American lives." Huang ultimately stopped narrating for the show and claimed that he did not watch it because he did believe it accurately represented his story.