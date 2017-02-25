Who are the victims in HK's police violence row?

Two major court cases in Hong Kong over the past week have confirmed that the Chinese special administrative zone and former British colony is no longer the city that many of us knew. And it is changing for the worse.

The city has often prided itself on a clean image with little corruption, managed by a well-disciplined and efficient police force. But the two court cases have tarnished such an image.

That image was tarnished when its former chief executive, Donald Tsang, was charged in 2015 with misconduct for accepting undue favors, and when seven of its police officers were indicted for beating an activist during the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement in 2014.

Now, all the defendants in both cases have been found guilty as charged and imprisoned.

Tsang is the first-ever Hong Kong leader convicted and imprisoned in a criminal case. While the implications of Tsang's case may be immense, it had a relatively simple ending.

But the saga of the police has not yet ended and it carries much more serious consequences and implications.

The seven police officers' colleagues have always protested the innocence of the convicted — but not in the sense that they never beat up the activist, as the beating was captured by a team of TV news crew.

They have argued the officers were actually victims of constant verbal abuse by protesters. In a massive police rally in support of the convicted colleagues earlier this week, a speaker likened the entire police force to the victims of Nazi persecution in the Holocaust. He was applauded by the audience.

We cannot deny that they have been under tremendous pressure handling frequent protests and enduring indignation from insults, but for a law enforcement body that possesses the authority and lethal weapons to protect citizens or misuse to bully and hurt them, it is pure absurdity to make such a Holocaust analogy.

Both the Israeli and Germany government have been apt to dismiss the analogy as inappropriate and a display of a lack of the understanding of one of the darkest chapters of human history. It is also a worrisome display of the Hong Kong police's misinterpretation of their role in society: They now see themselves as victims.