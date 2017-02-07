Covering Trump requires a new tack

In less than a month, the White House under U.S. President Donald Trump has managed to get into arguments with American mainstream media, members of the opposition party and his own party, world leaders such as the prime minister of Australia, a U.S. federal court, a number of U.S. top companies, Meryl Streep and pretty much anyone who disagrees with him.

Major news outlets that had been mocking the president as a demagogue are now beginning to compare him to something more sinister. The front cover illustration of the German magazine Der Spiegel shows Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty. The U.K.-based Economist's front cover depicted Trump as an insurgent throwing a Molotov cocktail. The New Yorker, in a subtler manner, put a flamed-out torch of the Statue of Liberty on its cover.

Which is why it might be a surprise to many that, all things considered, Trump is in fact having a good time so far in his presidency.

As the New York News and U.K.-based The Observer have pointed out, instead of frowning over the president's combative and amateurish style of governance that has on occasion led to chaos, the president' s supporters have applauded him for keeping his campaign promises.

In a surprise to many commentators, even those who supported him, Trump the president has turned out to be as divisive and impulsive as Trump the candidate. And his supporters love him for it.

Even Trump's most controversial policy, the now-halted executive order banning travel and immigration for people from seven Muslim-majority countries, has received wide domestic support. In a poll by Reuters and Ipsos conducted days after the order was issued, 48 percent of the 1,201 respondents said they agreed with the executive order, while 41 percent said they disagreed.

The president's actions are controversial and probably even harmful to the interests of the U.S. and the world. But his confrontational approach and devil-may-care attitude are satisfying to many who are disappointed by the double talk and detachment of the political class in Washington.