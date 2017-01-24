Inauguration turnout row heralds new global reality

The world has entered an alternate reality after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. This is not a premature assessment by critics of the reality-star-turned-president, but a statement affirmed by the Trump team itself.

It all began with the new White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's assertion that the mainstream media engaged in "shameful and wrong" attempts to underestimate the size of the crowd at Trump's inauguration ceremony. Even though aerial photographs and metro system figures pointed to a comparatively small crowd, Spicer spent his first press conference on the job insisting that the turnout on Jan. 20 was the largest ever.

Spicer's boss, White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus, hit out against what he saw as the "obsession by the media to delegitimize this president."

The most revealing comment came from Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway, who said at a current affairs talk show that people should not overdramatize Spicer's remarks about the Jan. 20 attendance, which she suggested were not false but were rather "alternative facts." She also warned that the White House might rethink its relationship with press if media suggested that Spicer was lying.

The first two days of his term have already shattered some people's hope that the weight of the presidency might put sense and humility on the U.S. president, or that the egomania, pettiness and disregard of facts were just the traits of Trump, the outsider candidate. By starting Trump's term with a fight over crowd size and employing all the reality-bending rhetoric used on the campaign trail, the Trump administration makes it clear that at least for now, Trump the candidate is Trump the president. That the White House will throw its weight around to intimidate its opponents on matters big and small. More importantly, the White House is saying that in its utterly cynical view, it does not feel bound by facts and rationality.

One of the major mistakes that rivals of populistic figures such as Trump often make is to equate the lack of rationality in their messages to a sign of intellectual inferiority. The tremendous advancements in education, technology and science in the postwar decades have convinced policymakers and opinionmakers that the world is governed by rational decisions and leader is valued by his/her ability to make sense. Even as Trump's fortune rose, many commentators believed that he was able to shrug off one untruthful or contradicting statement after another because of his ability to convince his supporters by tapping into their distrust of the media.