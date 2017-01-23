Our fearful and fractured global society needs healing

This weekend was meaningful in many ways. One could look back and reflect how the world was connected and unified through social demonstrations: The Women's March on Washington expanded to similar events around the world, with many rallies held in conjunction with the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Meanwhile in Taiwan, demonstrators marched and rallied outside the Presidential Office in protest of the pension reforms, albeit on a much smaller scale.

The Women's March began as a Facebook post just after the U.S. election, which the organizations hoped could be the start of a sustained campaign in protest of Trump's agenda and a polarized America; to support women's rights and to unify demonstrators around social issues.

Apart from drawing attendees that exceeded organizers' expectations (dwarfing Trump's own inaugural crowd, as pointed out by a number of news outlets), celebrities also pitched in and showed up at the marches, showing faith in America's continual advocacy of progressive values.

The march itself hasn't made waves in Taiwan, largely because Taiwan has its own domestic issues to face in form of the pension reform national conference. Perhaps in Taiwan, which it straddles both Western and Eastern values in a mixture of progressiveness and conservativeness, the rejection of liberal values that Trump's language poses was less deeply felt.

However, between the Women's March and protests held on Ketagalan Boulevard the connotations of both demonstrations echo an underlying emotion: fear.

Fear shadowed the discourse in the U.S. during the election cycle and inaugural speech, typified by Trump's proclamation that America had been "brought to its knees." Trump vowed to "make America great again." His mocking of disadvantaged individuals, use of inflammatory language towards people of color, his administration's threats to the LGBT community, campaign rhetoric and misogynistic behavior, had galvanized thousands of people to march against him.

The fear that the Trump administration would roll back improvements and progress on social issues championed by former-U.S. President Barack Obama's administration struck these demonstrators, in a similar way the pension reforms in Taiwan have prompted backlash from the affected communities, namely civil servants.

Meanwhile in Taiwan, the sporadic protests mushroomed in the capital as the pension reform committee convened after clashes occurred outside regional public hearings held early January as the government moved to collect opinions nationwide.