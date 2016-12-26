Misperceptions multiply when left unchallenged

Last week, Taiwan found itself ranked third in an unlikely list — the 2016 Index of Ignorance. The index, released by Ipsos MORI, a United Kingdom-based market research company, ranked the alleged "most ignorant places in the world" by asking respondents from 40 countries questions about their own countries. Taiwan ranked behind India (No. 1) and China (No. 2).

The index was calculated based on how accurately respondents answered five factual questions about their country's population size, the percentage of the population that is Muslim, healthcare spending, home ownership, marriage values, LGBT issues and global issues such as the U.S. elections.

For example, when asked to estimate the size of their country's current population, the average answer in Taiwan was 25 million, when Taiwan's actual population is 23.5 million. Ipsos MORI concluded that people in most countries "were pretty good at knowing" the current population of their nation.

While there is no need to blow the results of the survey out of proportion, as recent events have shown, there is indeed a necessity not only for the government, but also for educators and voters in Taiwan to reflect upon how public misperceptions can be damaging.

On Dec. 23, foreign representative offices in Taiwan issued a strong condemnation after high-school students marched in Nazi uniforms in a school-sanctioned event at Hsinchu's Kuangfu Senior High School, a wardrobe decision that seemed to exemplify Taiwan's ranking as the "third most ignorant country."

The school later released a statement arguing that educators had respected the students' creativity. Teachers had approved the Nazi costumes and insignia on the grounds that the event was history-themed and that the class had shown no instances of "brutal warfare" or idolization of Hitler via their display.

While the school has promised to review the teaching environment, their statement also seemingly placed the blame on larger forces in society and politics, by arguing that children have "unwittingly imitated society" and broader ignorance about politics.

"Children only believe this is something entertaining, and did not know that such entertainment could be harmful."

To lay the blame on society is only partially correct, as it allows educators to underestimate their role in shaping students' perceptions and absolves them of their responsibility to set an example for others.