The workweek law needs reassessing — urgently

Politicians don't often take ownership of their mistakes. It is more common to see them fighting to defend their position, even after it has been shown to be untrue or unjust, than admitting they were wrong.

Three months have passed since the hotly disputed "one fixed, one flexible" day off workweek law came into effect, and the bill remains besieged by criticism from all sides.

Industry leaders say more than 70 percent of companies have reported a 3 percent increase in personnel costs since the bill took effect, while employees and job seekers fear full-time positions will increasingly be replaced by part-time or contract jobs. Meanwhile, consumers are bemoaning price hikes made by business owners apparently transferring personnel costs onto the customers.

Earlier this week, Nantou County magistrate Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) became the first head of a local government to openly criticize the policy. Lin requested his officials "work hard to find laws that could free Nantou County from implementing the labor law" and to determine the consequences for the tourism-reliant county if it refused to execute the central government's orders.

The Nantou magistrate is only part of a growing chorus of local government leaders expressing disquiet over the new workweek regulations.

With tensions rising, the situation does not seem very much like the "win-win" result for both employers and workers that the government had promised.

Although many are calling for the policy to be re-examined, so far there has been no consensus on what course to take. Corporate leaders, including industrial heavyweights like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Morris Chang, have called for a higher overtime work cap.

Chang is urging the government to increase the overtime ceiling from 46 hours per month to 56 "because the policy has forced the company to hire more manpower and lowered employees' income."

If the number of companies using the new labor bill as an excuse to raise prices continues growing to the point that consumers become disgruntled, a chilling effect may result for any attempts to amend labor laws in the future. When the cost to the consumer becomes too high, people might start losing enthusiasm for similar government efforts to protect workers' rights.

A recent job bank survey found that 30 percent of white-collar workers had seen their actual salaries drop 10 percent due to fewer overtime shifts. Respondents also expressed greater willingness to take on part-time jobs or paid projects to boost their income.

The comments this week by the Kuomintang Nantou magistrate, worried that his county's backbone tourism industry is being constrained, have brought the law back into the center of public attention. By contrast, local leaders from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party have stayed much quieter on the matter.

A labor minister has stepped down and been replaced. Premier Lin Chuan continues to respond to criticism by saying the government will rectify any problems after collecting more opinions.

It is time to properly assess the merits and faults of this policy. Policymakers must ensure that the policy will allow staff to work on their entitled holidays if they so desire — this would be of the greatest benefit to the public, rather than only seeking to please business owners or workers. A biased policy only sparks divisions, doing little for the greater good of all Taiwanese.