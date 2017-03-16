Taiwan must do more for migrants than pass a law

Taiwan is taking important steps toward passing a landmark law that could allow refugees fleeing persecution to be given asylum on the island.

This is an important and encouraging development many years in the making, and one that could come at no better time. In a world where fear has been trumped up to justify the erecting of walls, tightening of border controls and discrimination based on one's passport cover, Taiwan's move toward accepting asylum seekers is a rare positive, and can hopefully send a message to all that democratic values and freedom cannot easily be brushed away by simple decree.

However, let us not pat ourselves on the back too soon.

Passing a refugee law will not suddenly make Taiwan a beacon of humanitarianism. But it must cement our resolute commitment as a collective to be a tolerant, accepting society toward all who find themselves on our island — be they tourists, migrant workers, family members of different cultures or asylum seekers. Such tolerance must also work to banish discrimination and alienation.

Our country's track record to date on those fronts, however, has been uneven at best and woefully inadequate at worst.

Select groups of foreigners find Taiwanese society open, friendly and relaxed. But are these feelings shared universally? The treatment of some overseas migrants has been shameful: local law enforcement continues to use racial profiling to follow people who "look different"; not on the basis of warranted suspicion, but simply because of their ethnic origin. These problems aren't just problems for those who hire domestic workers, the shady brokerage agencies and the lax government enforcement of labor laws — the inability or unwillingness to right these wrongs leave indelible marks on our collective society, and the perception of us as both tolerant and open.

Instead of treating this refugee law as just another check box toward gaining international recognition, Taiwanese civil society must create much more extensive linkages and outreach toward our existing and diverse communities. We need to improve and update our school curriculum to help build empathy and awareness for the displaced millions around the globe. This process also involves owning up to and looking introspectively at Taiwan's own tumultuous history of immigration, ethnic strife and political suppression.

A tolerant society accepts outsiders regardless of their point of origin while acknowledging that their contributions and diversity can strengthen our communities: Can we say that about ourselves today? If not, we must ask how we can bring about that change, while working toward making the refugee law a reality.