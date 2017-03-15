It's the government that runs the court of law

A very popular saying in Taiwan used to be: It's the Kuomintang (KMT) that runs the court of law.

The wisecrack began circulating in 1968 after the Taipei District Court acquitted the American pilot general of the Civil Air Transport in Taiwan, who flew its only Boeing 727-92C from Hong Kong to Taipei's Songshan Airport and crashed the plane near Linkou on Feb. 16, killing 21 out of the 52 passengers aboard. The part-time skipper was tried for professional negligence resulting in death.

Judges of the district court were ready to convict the pilot general, but the International Pilot Association openly threatened to boycott Taipei if he were declared guilty. So the KMT ordered an acquittal and the judges obeyed.

But the old popular saying no longer holds water. Last Friday, the Supreme Administrative Court reversed the verdict of the Taipei High Administrative Court, which had ruled that the KMT should have access to frozen funds totaling NT$740 million

The case of the KMT versus the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee is an extremely complicated one. This committee was established in accordance with an act that the Democratic Progressive Party rammed through the Legislative Yuan immediately after Tsai assumed office. The goal of the committee is to liquidate the KMT that ruled Taiwan for a half century without interruption and became very rich in the process. Most of these assets the party now in opposition owns are leftovers from the Japanese after the retrocession of Taiwan to the Republic of China at the end of World War II.

According to the principle of uti possidetis (Latin for "as you possess") in international law, territory and other property remain with its possessor at the end of a conflict, unless otherwise provided for by treaty, if such a treaty does not include conditions regarding the possession of property and territory taken during the war. The R.O.C. signed a peace treaty with Japan in Taipei in 1952 to end the war that broke out in 1944. This principle enabled Taiwan, under KMT rule, to acquire all of those assets from the Japanese. In other words, few of the assets in question were ill-gotten.

Different parties in power can and will order the court of law to judge differently to suit their purpose. The popular saying needs an update: "It's the government that runs the court of law."