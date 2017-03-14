It's long past time to address online bullies

Hsiang Pei-yu has a passion for Japanese anime and is a graduate from the National Tainan Chia-Chi Girls' Senior High School. She recently enrolled in National Tsing Hua University's Department of Chinese Literature.

A local newspaper reported that Hsiang had gone against her parents by "sticking to" the subject she loved most, Chinese, despite the fact that National Tsing Hua University is most well-known for its science and technology departments, as opposed to the humanities and literature.

In the story, the reporter said that Hsiang has gained "a little fame" for the stories she published online under the name "Deep Into Summer." Reportedly more than 10,000 netizens had read her work.

A photo of Hsiang was attached at the end of the newspaper story, with the final paragraph reading, "Her family don't fully support her, her mother even worries that she will fall in with a bad crowd. However, Hsiang has made up her mind to become a writer, full-time or part-time."

This story was posted to the Gossip Board of PTT, the largest bulletin board system in Taiwan.

Rather than encouraging or praising the student, a large number of users chose to mock her appearance with nasty and rude comments, saying that, "Her mother shouldn't have to worry with that kind of face."

Others criticized her decision to join the Department of Chinese Literature. Some said that it was ridiculous to think that one could become a writer just by studying Chinese; others said that studying Chinese at a university known more for its science and technology departments showed stupidity and ignorance.

Some found it "arrogant" that the reporter had called her "an online writer with some fame," even though not one sentence in the story showed that Hsiang had claimed that reputation for herself.

Two days later, Hsiang made another post under her pen name. She explained how she had cried, not knowing how to express her feelings properly and how she had decided to keep it from her mother, so as not to upset her.

"What hurt me the most were the comments regarding my appearance. Are ugly girls not allowed to enjoy writing, to study Chinese, to be interviewed, and to participate in social activities that they love?" she wrote.

"I know I'm not pretty. I'm not satisfied with my looks either, and that's why I usually take appearance-related jokes rather well. But the comments on PTT made me feel sick."

Her latest post was reposted more times than the original story, with many calling on netizens to restrain themselves from passing judgment while hiding behind their screens.

This event is just one of many hundreds of thousands happening every day where people are hurt by online bullying, by so-called "trolls."

With the internet generation growing more powerful in politics, business, and society, it is about time that the government set up relevant and comprehensive regulations to govern this hidden community of internet users.

Taiwanese must also understand that the manners used online show what kind of a culture we have and what kind of a nation we are. For a generation keen to seek international approval and national unity, we must understand the consequences that every word typed and spoken through social media can have.